Executive Option announces RARE Awards program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday Executive Option, LLC, announced its new Remarkable Achievements Recognized Everyday or “RARE” Awards program.

According to a release the program is centered on recognizing and rewarding deserving students with technology, school supplies, and more.

Now through February 24 Executive Option is accepting student nominations at participating schools in the Clark County School District. A list of participating schools can be seen below.

● Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School

● Robert Lunt Elementary School

● Carroll M. Johnston Middle School

● Hyde Park Middle School

● Cheyenne High School

● Desert Pines High School

Nominations for CCSD students may come from teachers, teaching assistants, coaches, other administrative personnel, and student peers. The nominator must have a CCSD email address and complete a questionnaire with the student's full name, the nominator's phone number, the student's school, and the rationale for the nomination.

Executive Option will choose and reveal three deserving students from each institution in the spring of 2023 once the nomination period has ended.

Depending on the needs of students in various age groups, Executive Otion will donate the following:

● For elementary school students, the first-place winner will receive an iPad, school supplies and a $25 gift card; second-place will receive a $100 gift card; and third-place will receive a $50 gift card.

● For middle school students, the first-place winner will receive an iPad, school supplies and a $25 gift card; second-place will receive a $100 gift card; and third-place will receive a $50 gift card.

● For high school students, the first-place winner will receive a laptop or $500 scholarship, school supplies and a $25 gift card; second-place will receive a $100 gift card; and third-place will receive a $50 gift card.

A drawing for a $100 gift card will be held for all teachers who take the time to nominate pupils.

Those interested in nominating a CCSD student can complete the nomination questionnaire online.