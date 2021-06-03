Excessive heat leaves those working outside in Las Vegas looking for ways to cool off

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is currently experiencing its first heatwave of the year, hitting those triple digits with ease, and while residents and visitors go through this every single year, it still requires some time and willpower to get used to it.

Several people are working from home or inside their offices, with their air conditioning blasting nice cool air, but for workers who do their jobs outside, there's no other choice than to prepare to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

William Ortiz, from Guatemala, is finding this out since he’s not used to this weather. He wears long sleeves, a hat, sunglasses and drinks plenty of water during his shift.

He’s working at an apartment complex, covering windows so his colleagues can paint the buildings.

His colleagues also wear protective gear that helps them against the sun.

“We provide water, Gatorades, on a regular basis to our crews and they know, we've given them permission to get as many water breaks and shade breaks, as possible, they're trying to follow the shade, but that is not always possible…I have some guys that wear sweatshirts over the summer, and that keeps them cooler, you can see that one guy has a hoodie on, so it’s up to them, is their preference. “said Justin Swenson, Ortiz’s boss.

They all work for Unforgettable Coating and Swenson says that training is also key in keeping his employees safe against heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Staying hydrated is important, even if you’re not thirsty. That way you can avoid a possible health issue.