Evel Pie raising money for veterans with Charity Pie Of The Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Evel Pie is raising money for veterans with their Charity Pie Of The Month.

This month's pizza is in honor of Robbie Knievel who was the son of daredevil Evel Knievel.

Robbie also pulled off legendary stunts with 350 jumps and 20 world records.

The charity pizza features roasted garlic, artichokes, spinach, parmesan, romano, and mozzarella cheeses.

Evel Pie said you can try it for $7 a slice and $1 from each slice will benefit U.S. Vets, an organization that helps military veterans and their families through housing, counseling, career development, and comprehensive support.

"We're proud to honor Robbie Knievel's legacy with this very special charity pie of the month," Evel Pie's General Manager Samantha Brandy said. "We know that Robbie truly believed in U.S. Vets and supporting our armed forces."

Since originally launching the Charity Pie Of The Month program, Evel Pie said they've raised or given away tens of thousands of dollars to support local charities.