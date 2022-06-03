EV-curious? NV Energy hosts test drive event with 7 electric vehicle models to try

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy is giving drivers in the Las Vegas valley the chance to test-drive and electric vehicle on Saturday.

A variety of different models will be available at Lorenzi Park for drivers who are curious or might have considered switching to an electric vehicle. Those include:

Audi E-Tron

Mercedes Benz EQS

Subaru Solterra EV

Volkswagen ID.4

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model Y

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The goal of the event is to introduce people to the variety and accessibility of electric vehicle technology, NV Energy says.

If you decide to go, consider bringing your spent batteries and rechargeable devices. Redwood Materials will be there to sustainably recycle them for free, according to NV Energy.

"This includes old phones, laptops, tablets, electric toothbrushes, power tool batteries, Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, and more," organizers said.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Lorenzi Park is located at 3333 W. Washington Ave.

