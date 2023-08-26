Spring Mountains estimated reopening date set for early October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s a 24-hour operation on Mt. Charleston as crews work to repair infrastructure damaged by tropical storm Hilary.

The closure of the Spring Mountain Recreation Area has been extended indefinitely, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, all three major highways, Lee Canyon, Kyle Canyon and Deer Creek Roads, have suffered severe damage.

"These roads are under no circumstances safe for the traveling public,” said Mario Gomez, a spokesman for NDOT.

Gomez said it’s estimated the repair cost is anywhere from $5 million to $8 million dollars. He said the best guess on an opening date is early October.

NDOT crews plan to move fast. Officials say they're up against the clock as snow and cold weather could be a significant hurdle in repairs.

"The primary goal for them to do is State Route 157 and 156 concurrently- done at the same time- so we can expeditiously work before the winter sets in,” Gomez added.

The flood also significantly damaged the water systems. Kyle Canyon residents are still required to boil their water.

"We were able to make significant repairs last night in the Echo subdivision and we'll continue to make those repairs as quickly as possible as we gain access,” said Cory Enus with the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

The good news? Power is fully restored up on the mountain, according to NV Energy .

The message remains clear from all departments- it's currently not safe to visit the Spring Mountains.

"I understand that Labor Day is coming but with closures at Deer Creek, all of upper Kyle, upper Lee will be closed until at least October first when NDOT is expecting, at best, we will be done,” said Deborah MacNeil with the U.S. Forest Service.