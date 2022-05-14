Escaped Oregon prisoner arrested in Carson City

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An escaped Oregon prisoner was found and arrested in Carson City, Nevada, after assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

U.S. Marshals report Andrew Cain Kristovich, 38, hid in bushes before crawling through a prison fence and assaulting his ex-girlfriend. On April 25, Kristovich used his ex-girlfriend's car to flee.

Clark County Superior Court issued a no-bail warrant to arrest Kristovich for Rape in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree-DV Strangulation, Robbery in the Second Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Auto Theft.

An investigation into Kristovich’s whereabouts was started by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force for the District of Oregon. The investigation led authorities to believe Kristovich was heading to Snohomish County.

Two days after Kristovich escaped, a stolen car linked to him was found in a Burlington Coat Factory parking lot.

Following the car's discovery, the USMS District of Nevada was given information that Kristovich had fled to Carson City.

Shortly after the information was shared, the Northern Nevada Fugitive Task Force developed a potential address for Kristovich and surveilled it for 48 hours.

Carson City and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Special Weapons and Tactics team took Kristovich into custody and found an AR-style rifle with five magazines.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada will review the case.

Those interested in more information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at www.usmarshals.gov.