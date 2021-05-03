Entertainment, sports action returning to Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A big week ahead in Las Vegas sports and entertainment.

As the Aviator's opening day is Thursday, the Las Vegas Lights will have their first match this season and a new theater is opening near downtown.

The Aviators will host the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark for a six game series that wraps on May 11.

The Lights have their first match on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Galaxy in California.

That starts at 7:30.

And Art Houz Theaters is holding a soft opening on Thursday.

The downtown business will have food, entertainment, and movies.

They're also hiring if you're looking for a job.