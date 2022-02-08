Energy Assistance Program helping Nevadans with heating, cooling bills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services is reminding Nevadans that the Energy Assistance Program is available to help them with their heating and cooling bills.

The program can also help households get caught up on their heating and cooling bills if they are behind on payments.

“These additional funds will help Nevadans pay for this vital resource,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak “I am appreciative of the funding that will help us to support more families in need stretch their limited budget.”

Officials say Nevada recently received additional federal funding to support the program that provides eligible households with a one-time benefit usually paid directly to the energy provider. The new federal funds will allow the program to increase the number of households that can be served.

Tuesday's note comes after several viewers have informed 13 Action News of recent hikes seen on their natural gas bills.

To be eligible for the program, a household must meet the minimum qualifications including U.S. citizenship, Nevada residency, household income that does not exceed 150% of the federal poverty guidelines, and the household must be responsible for paying home energy costs.