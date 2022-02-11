Ending the mandate: celebration for some, concern for others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Wahoo’s they were celebrating with free shots of Jägermeister, but despite the celebrating, there is still some uneasiness over the masks.

“Although, like so many people, I have fatigue from wearing a mask, I have multiple immuno-compromised family members,” said Alexia Vernon, founder and president of Step into Your Moxie.

“We are still flagged as high transmission,” she said. “Our hospitals are still full. And I looked right before we [talked] and it seems that our positivity rate is still 24-to-25 percent.”

The health district put a statement out, saying: “In Clark County, COVID-19 cases and disease metrics continue to trend down. This is encouraging news for our community, but disease transmission remains high, and the Southern Nevada Health District encourages people to continue to use all the tools they have available to protect themselves and others.”

“It’s an election year,” said Vernon. “So, if it’s not because the science suggests it’s the right time, I would say it’s an election year and a lot of the Democratic governors are up for re-election.”

Governor Sisolak says that “the State will no longer require masks in public places, but employers and organizations, including school districts, may set their own policies, and I encourage them to work with their employees and communities to ensure that policies are in place.”

“I mean, if you look around, it’s a fun place to be,” said Shelley Flandermeyer, the owner of Wahoo’s. “We hang out. We interact with our guests. Our friends and our families all come here and it’s nice to show our smiles to everybody.”

At least for Wahoo’s, the choice was easy.

“We’ve had it with our shots,” said Flandermeyer. “We’ve all had three shots and this is going to be the best shot we’ve every had.”

And it is celebrating the end of the mandate with some free shots of Jägermeister.

“We’ve had our shots, we’ve had our booster, and now it’s time to celebrate with a shot of Jager,” she said.

The free shots at Wahoo’s have come to an end for the night, but they are extending it to Friday as well, 3-6pm.