Encore at Wynn Las Vegas resuming full operations April 8

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Encore at Wynn Las Vegas will resume full week operations on April 8, ending a midweek closure schedule in place since last October.

Encore’s hotel and casino will reopen seven days a week; all other amenities, including restaurants and The Spa at Encore, will also be available with revised schedules.

Guests are encouraged to visit www.WynnLasVegas.com for up-to-date operating hours.

