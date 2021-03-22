Menu

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas resuming full operations April 8

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas will resume full week operations on April 8, ending a midweek closure schedule in place since last October.
These are images of the Encore hotel and casino located on Las Vegas Boulevard and is owned by the Wynn.
Posted at 2:58 PM, Mar 22, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Encore at Wynn Las Vegas will resume full week operations on April 8, ending a midweek closure schedule in place since last October.

Encore’s hotel and casino will reopen seven days a week; all other amenities, including restaurants and The Spa at Encore, will also be available with revised schedules.

Guests are encouraged to visit www.WynnLasVegas.com for up-to-date operating hours.

