Employee layoffs hit Rio Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — Employees have been laid off from the Rio Hotel & Casino recently.

When we reached out for confirmation and comment, the property gave us the following statement:

"We proactively expanded our workforce while taking over operations from Caesars Entertainment in Q4 2023. As the resort undergoes extensive construction and remodeling, we now have a better understanding of the staffing levels Rio Las Vegas needs to provide guest service and operational efficiency. We deeply appreciate the unwavering commitment and diligence of all our team members and extend our heartfelt gratitude to those directly affected by the adjustments."

We are working to learn more information, such as many employees and which departments were affected.