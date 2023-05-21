Emerald Island Casino celebrates 20 years in Downtown Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Emerald Island Casino in Downtown Henderson celebrated 20 years in business on Saturday. Co-owner Tim Brooks said a lot has changed in Downtown Henderson during that time.

"We started our business on a whim," said Brooks. "What's really changed is what the city and other private investors have done to Downtown Henderson to make it what it is today, a vibrant and bustling place to be."

Brooks said developments in the area has changed the game for their business, especially the construction of Lifeguard Arena.

"That got everyone's attention and think 'hey, maybe this is a good place to live,'" said Brooks. "I knew it 20 years ago but it took other people longer to figure it out."

One person who decided to move to Henderson is Brian Pupkiewicz. He moved from Chicago in 2014 and said since then a lot has changed.

"When we moved here from Chicago, we came over the hill from Boulder City and all you can see were the lights in Vegas," said Pupkiewicz. "And now it's all the way out to the hill. What was desert is now housing development."

Along with development in the area, Brooks said he's looking forward to expanding his business.

"Expanding the footprint, adding more machines, more food, another bar," said Brooks. "We're very happy and excited about the future of Emerald Island and Downtown Henderson in general."

The casino is a local favorite but attracts tourists as well.

"I'm from Colorado," said Lynn Zubek. "I was actually here the day they opened 20 years ago and I come back for the party because they know how to throw them."

According to casino officials, nearly 3000 people came out to celebrate Emerald Island's 20 year anniversary.

