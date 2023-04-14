Elon Musk files Nevada business formation for 'X.AI'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elon Musk has filed a new business entity in Nevada, according to a record from the Nevada Secretary of State's office.

The filing was from March 9, 2023. The "entity type" is listed as a domestic corporation and the status of the filing is currently active.

X.AI CORP. has Elon Musk as the listed director and Jared Birchall as the secretary.

Musk has not made comments so far on X.AI, but reports from the Wall Street Journal says that Musk is developing his own artificial intelligence company.

The tech leader has made a call, alongside others, for a pause in developing AI, stating that they are concerned about the technology moving too fast, according to ABC News.

KTNV will provide more information on this ongoing filing as they become available.