Elevated levels of legionella found in St. Rose Dominican Hospital water

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During water testing, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus, found elevated levels of Legionella bacteria in some of the water samples in its facility.

In a statement released by the hospital on Friday, a spokesperson said the health and safety of their patients, staff and visitors is their top priority.

We have already taken measures to treat the water system and are working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada State Department of Health to swiftly address this issue.

What is Legionella?

According to the hospital, Legionella is a bacteria that is naturally present in ground water through the country— often found in water systems. Experts said the risk of infection is low.

What is being done?

Out of an abundance of caution, hospital officials informed patients and staff. They established a call center at 702-473-6530 and are offering free testing for patients and staff who have symptoms and wish to be tested.