Elephant Bar gets Las Vegas-based management

Elephant Bar, including a location at The District in Henderson, is under new management.

Las Vegas-based Gen3 Hospitality has taken over management of the Elephant Bar brand and its seven locations in Nevada, California and New Mexico. The Elephant Bar assets were recently purchased by Coast to Coast Entertainment, Inc through its subsidiary BA Bar, LLC.

In a statement, Gen3 Hospitality said, "The acquisition preserves the storied Elephant Bar brand and its family of more than 500 employees, with the goal of reinvigorating the chain’s beloved aspects and introducing new customers to its globally inspired cuisine."