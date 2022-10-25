Elementary students to sell school-grown vegetables at Henderson Famers Market

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students from McCaw Steam Academy are set to sell school-grown vegetables at the Henderson Farmers Market on October 27.

According to a release student-grown produce will be available for purchase in the form of vegetables, fruit, and herbs.

The produce was grown via hydroponic gardens and money earned from the farmers market will be used to fund and maintain McCaw STEAM Academy’s school garden.

The hydroponic gardens were made possible through Home Grown Henderson, a City of Henderson program responsible for securing Nevada’s only Farm-to-School 2021 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service according to a release.

Those interested can patronize the farmers market at Proctor Judicial Park located at 243 S. Water St. on October 27. The student-operated booth will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the farmers market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.