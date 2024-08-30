Elemental Dance Company hosts charity performance to raise mental health awareness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new dance company in Las Vegas is using the power of movement to highlight mental health.

This Saturday, Elemental Dance Company will host its inaugural charity performance, "Pseudo Serenity," aimed at raising awareness and providing vital resources for dancers and athletes in our community facing mental health challenges.

All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Athletes Against Depression & Anxiety Foundation.

Artistic Director Kimberly Fedele-Kaye emphasizes that the performance is more than just a showcase of dance — it's a platform for creating a safe space and fostering a meaningful conversation around mental health. The company will also donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to further support this cause.

“Las Vegas is known for its entertainment, but it’s lacking in fine arts,” said performer Macy Hubert. “Kim’s company is laying the foundation for more fine arts in Las Vegas, providing a platform where artists can collaborate.”

Event Details:



Event: "Pseudo Serenity" Charity Performance

Elemental Dance Company

Raising awareness and providing mental health resources for dancers and athletes

Saturday at 5 PM

Saturday at 5 PM Location: CSN Horn Theater, 3200 E Cheyenne Ave S121-J, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

CSN Horn Theater, 3200 E Cheyenne Ave S121-J, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

$15

You can purchase tickets for the show and raffle here.