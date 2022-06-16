Electric vehicle ride-sharing, charging stations are headed to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TeraWatt Infrastructure, a company that provides charging services for fleet vehicles in the United States, announced that it is officially working with Kaptyn to create electric vehicle hubs in Las Vegas, Southern California, and South Florida.

According to a press release announcing the electric vehicle hubs, TeraWatt intends to develop and own over 15 megawatts of initial charging capacity at the three locations announced.

Kaptyn, a ride-sharing company, will have a fleet of electric cars driven by full-time employees with benefits, though traditionally, ride-share drivers are often labeled as independent contractors.