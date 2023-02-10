Eldest daughter of cold case victim thanks Las Vegas police, efforts for solving case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared a tweet showing a picture of 31-year-old Lori Ann Perera and a letter Thursday afternoon.

The letter was written by Desiree Copping, the eldest daughter of Perera. The letter comes after the murder and sexual assault of her mother that happened in the 1990s was solved.

On February 6, Lt. Jason Johansson provided a media briefing where he identified the suspect involved in two cold case murders that happened in the valley in 1992 and 1994. One of them was the murder and sexual assault of Perera.

The suspect was identified as Eddie George Snowden Jr. However, police were unable to make an arrest because Snowden Jr. died of natural causes in 2017.

During the media briefing, Johansson said their team was working on identifying the family of Perera to provide them a notice. Now, police provided an update with the letter from Perera's family thanking LVMPD and others involved for bringing "family resolution after 30 years."

"As the eldest daughter of Lori Ann Perera, my family and I would like to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Cold Case Division, the Vegas Justice League, forensic genealogy, and all other assistance that was involved in bringing our family resolution after 30 long years," Copping wrote. "After so many years, our family never thought that we would have any sense of closure."

The rest of Copping's letter reads:

On December 11, 1992, a loving daughter, mother of three daughters, sister, niece cousin, and friend was tragically taken from this world. My mother was a beautiful person who did not deserve to have her life ended at only 31 years old. No one deserves to have their life taken. She can now rest peacefully, knowing that her death will not remain unsolved.



I would also like to share that just a little over two weeks ago, through the process of DNA technology, I was able to locate my youngest sister, who my mom had put up for adoption in 1991. My mom is our guardian angel and I know that she had a part in finding my sister. This was not a coincidence.



To the families that are going through the heartache of a cold case, please do not give up hope. Technology is advancing rapidly and just know that your time for closure is possible.



Again, thank you all os much for solving the case and allowing us to share out thoughts. Desiree Copping