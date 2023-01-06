Eight Las Vegas youth earn spots in Punt, Pass, & Kick National Championships

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eight Las Vegas-area boys and girls have progressed to the National Punt, Pass, & Kick Championships, which will be held in Tampa, Florida on January 28, 2023.

On Oct. 14 and Oct. 21, 2022, Empire Sports organized the Punt, Pass, & Kick USA, Inc. Competitions, which drew over 200 competitors.

The children listed below have qualified to compete at the national level by placing first or second in an individual skill event and/or overall in their respective age groups.

Justice Owens Girls 10/11 year-old division

Elijah Thompson Boys 10/11-year-old division

Daniel Ramos Boys 10/11 year-old division

Gerald Owens III Boys 10/11-year-old division

Kane Esposito Boys 12/13-year-old division

Andreas Negron Boys 12/13-year-old division

Ian Padro Boys 12/13-year-old division

Kristen Esposito Girls 12/13-year-old division

These qualifiers will have the opportunity to compete in the National Championships, which will be held in Tampa, Florida on January 28, 2023.