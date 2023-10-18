Watch Now
Eight bull-riding squads face off in Las Vegas for 2023 Professional Bull Riders Championship

Our Shakeria Hawkins walks us through all the events scheduled this weekend for the Professional Bull Riders Championship, with the main event taking place at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Professional Bull Riders Championship Las Vegas 2023
Posted at 12:22 PM, Oct 18, 2023
2023-10-18

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley is welcoming the return of the Professional Bull Riders Championship this weekend.

Eight bull riding squads will compete for the 2023 championship title. Several events are scheduled throughout the weekend at both South Point Hotel and Casino and T-Mobile Arena, with the main event taking place at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Former Bull Rider and Stock Contractor LJ Jenksin says around 150 bulls will actively participate throughout the competition weekend.

"As a stock contractor, it's our job to ensure these bulls are in prime condition. This includes ensuring they receive the right nutrition and care. Just like athletes, these bulls need to be at their best. To achieve a 90-point bull ride, you must have a bull capable of delivering it," said Jenksen.

The first event kicks off on Thursday at South Point Hotel and Casino with the Professional Bull Riders event at 7 p.m.

