LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Easter is just around the corner, but instead of hunting for eggs, many families are hunting for savings.

Rising costs, especially on eggs, are prompting shoppers to rethink how they celebrate the spring holiday. From Easter baskets to brunch menus, inflation is causing families to get creative while keeping costs low.

Shakeria Hawkins talked to local experts about the changes they are seeing this year.

'Eggflation' has families reworking easter traditions to save this year

“Eggflation! I would love to trade commodities for eggs. Like, do you want a dozen eggs, and I trade you for this?” joked Leanna Carson, co-owner of Southern Nevada Moms, a local group that connects families to free or low-cost events around the valley. “Unless you have a farm with chickens, buying eggs can be tough on families.”

Carson says her group is hearing from more families than usual this year, many of them looking for affordable or free Easter activities.

“We get hundreds of messages every single day,” she said. “We really try to share both free and cost-friendly options because everyone is in a different place financially.”

Retail expert Stephanie Carls with RetailMeNot agrees—Easter celebrations aren’t going away, but the way people are spending has definitely shifted.

“People are more strategic this year,” Carls explained. “The average spend is $249, which is $73 less than last year. While those celebrations are still happening, budgets are tighter, so strategy really matters.”

According to a recent RetailMeNot survey:



73% of shoppers are still buying chocolate and candy

52% say they’re including Easter eggs

About half are planning to build Easter baskets

But many are skipping traditional egg dyeing due to price hikes. Nearly 49% of respondents say the cost of eggs is directly impacting their holiday plans.

“You can still get the ceramic, plastic or wooden eggs that are a dollar in craft stores,” Carls suggested.

Even with prices up, experts say there are still plenty of ways to save—from cashback apps and promo codes to creative, do-it-yourself traditions and free community events.

So while "eggflation" might be cracking into Easter budgets, there are still plenty of ways to keep the holiday festive—and affordable.