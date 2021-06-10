Educators remind parents to keep student’s learning over summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School is out but learning should continue all summer long.

That's why the Sylvan Learning Center wants parents to take an active role in their child’s education.

That includes knowing when your child is falling behind and needing extra help.

But Frank Grant of Sylvan admits sometimes it could be difficult. He says grades aren’t the only indicator that something is wrong.

“Confidence is one where parents should know, but sometimes they are looking at grades and test scores, and they don’t understand how a child’s feelings and a child’s confidence leads to the results they’re getting,” Grant said.

Grant says the pandemic has been hard on a lot of us and especially children. So, give your child some extra grace and encouragement.