Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Two CCSD trustees endorse their board colleagues' opponents ahead of November election

CCSD Board of Trustees
KTNV
CCSD Board of Trustees
Posted
and last updated

(KTNV) — A pair of Clark County School District trustees plan to speak out Monday morning after weeks of uncertainty over a budget deficit in the nation's fifth-largest school district.

Linda Cavazos, who represents District G, and Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan, are endorsing candidates who are running against sitting trustees. They announced their endorsement at a press conference Monday morning.

You can watch that live here:

Education candidates Eileen Eady, Tameka Henry, Kamilah Bywaters and Tricia Braxton are also expected to participate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH