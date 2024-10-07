Two CCSD trustees endorse their board colleagues' opponents ahead of November election

(KTNV) — A pair of Clark County School District trustees plan to speak out Monday morning after weeks of uncertainty over a budget deficit in the nation's fifth-largest school district.

Linda Cavazos, who represents District G, and Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan, are endorsing candidates who are running against sitting trustees. They announced their endorsement at a press conference Monday morning.

Education candidates Eileen Eady, Tameka Henry, Kamilah Bywaters and Tricia Braxton are also expected to participate.