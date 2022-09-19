Spring Valley High School put on 'soft lockdown' due to police activity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Administrators at Spring Valley High School confirmed the school was placed on a "soft lockdown" on Monday due to police activity.

In an email to parents, Principal Tara Powell explained that students remained in their classrooms and staff "worked to continue with regular learning activities."

Additional information about what happened was not provided in the email shared with KTNV.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department could not immediately be reached for more information about the department's activities in that area, near Buffalo Drive and Twain Avenue.

Powell instructed parents to direct any questions or concerns about their students to school administration.