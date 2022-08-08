Watch Now
Southern Nevada officials provide reminders ahead of upcoming school year

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and officials from Boulder City are reminding Southern Nevadans of back to school safety.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 20:47:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and officials from Boulder City are reminding Southern Nevadans of back to school safety.

LVMPD said that over 300,000 students are coming back to the classrooms this year.

LVMPD is reminding people to slow down in school zones, pay full attention to the road, and plan ahead.

The City of Boulder City also added new signage in school zones.

They are also reminding drivers to be aware of your speed and for everyone to be aware of your surroundings.

