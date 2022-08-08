Southern Nevada officials provide reminders ahead of upcoming school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and officials from Boulder City are reminding Southern Nevadans of back to school safety.

LVMPD said that over 300,000 students are coming back to the classrooms this year.

Back to School safety is serious business!

300,000+ students across Clark County return to classrooms tomorrow!



✅Slow down in school zones

✅Pay FULL attention to the road

✅Plan ahead pic.twitter.com/hBLx7MA8Jx — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 8, 2022

LVMPD is reminding people to slow down in school zones, pay full attention to the road, and plan ahead.

The City of Boulder City also added new signage in school zones.

Kids head back to school TOMORROW!! New signage has been installed in school zones in Boulder City. Please be aware of your surroundings and your speed! pic.twitter.com/fjUS7AK3vY — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) August 7, 2022

They are also reminding drivers to be aware of your speed and for everyone to be aware of your surroundings.