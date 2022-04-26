Southeast Career and Technical Academy named top magnet school in the nation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is home to the top magnet school in the country, the Clark County School District announced on Tuesday.

Southeast Career and Technical Academy was awarded the Magnet Schools of America's most prestigious award, the Dr. Ronald P. Simpson Magnet School of Merit Award of Excellence, the district announced.

"To be recognized as the top magnet school in America provided our school community with a morale boost when we needed it most," said SECTA Principal Ryan Cordia. "It feels great to be seen and honored for the work we do every day. We have the best school because our building is full of great people."

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the award should serve as a testament to the community that "this level of excellence is possible at every one of our CCSD schools."

