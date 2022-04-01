Sisolak to discuss collaboration with Amazon Web Services for Nevada schools, workforce agencies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says he will discuss a partnership between Amazon Web Services and the state next week.

According to a press release, "Nevada will be one of the first States in the nation to announce a collaboration between AWS [Amazon Web Services] and K-12, higher education, and government workforce agencies to increase access to cloud computing skills training."

Amazon Web Services is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides cloud computing web services to businesses, according to its website.

A press conference about the partnership is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Sisolak will be joined by state leaders from the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation, the Nevada Department of Education and Nevada System of Higher Education.

No other details were immediately available.

