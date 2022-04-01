Watch
Sisolak to discuss collaboration with Amazon Web Services for Nevada schools, workforce agencies

FILE — Attendees walk through an expo hall at AWS re:Invent 2021, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Noah Berger/Amazon Web Services via AP Images)
Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 17:31:44-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says he will discuss a partnership between Amazon Web Services and the state next week.

According to a press release, "Nevada will be one of the first States in the nation to announce a collaboration between AWS [Amazon Web Services] and K-12, higher education, and government workforce agencies to increase access to cloud computing skills training."

Amazon Web Services is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides cloud computing web services to businesses, according to its website.

A press conference about the partnership is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Sisolak will be joined by state leaders from the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation, the Nevada Department of Education and Nevada System of Higher Education.

No other details were immediately available.

