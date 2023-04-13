Silvestri Junior High School investigating 'racial communication' involving substitute teacher

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Charles Silvestri Junior High School is investigating an incident that involved "communication that contained racial implications."

KTNV contacted CCSD for more information on the matter. CCSD said the staff member involved was a substitute teacher and has been terminated. Officials say the individual is no longer employable by the district.

Principal Yvette Tippetts said the school administration is "diligently investigating," in a message shared with the school's families.

"The administration will continue to communicate with you about these situations because it will take the entire Silvestri Junior High School community to condemn these actions collectively," she said. "As the school principal, I assure you that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible based on the outcome of the investigation."

Tippetts continues saying that the involved communication is "not tolerated at our school or within [CCSD]." She thanks the students that immediately notified administration about the matter.

"Silvestri Junior High School is dedicated to inclusion as the foundation of emotional, social, and academic growth and support of all individuals," the message said. "Our school community is inclusive of all races, ethnicities, cultures, religions/beliefs, sexual orientations, gender identities, socioeconomic statuses, abilities, and living arrangements."

While the principal said that behaviors contradicting an inclusive community will not be tolerated, Tippetts says parents should talks to their children about the importance of respective communication and how intolerant behavior can impact others.

Students and parents can also make reports through SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233) or through the website at safevoicenv.org.