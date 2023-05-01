'Science Is Everywhere' festival showcased multi-million surgical robots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2023 Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival came to Southern Hills Hospital!

Southern Hills Hospital partnered with the Clark County School District and the festival for "Science is Everywhere!"

Sunday, officials invited the community to see and play with surgical robots.

"This is a unique opportunity to play with multi-million dollar robots that are used every day to save lives," officials said.

Children were able to get hands on with a "teddy bear clinic" where they were able to perform "surgery" and care for the bears while also learning about healthcare.

The event happened from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The goal of the festival was to get kids excited about science.

"Looking around here, there are so many kids and I would love to say in the future that one of these kids goes into healthcare," said Cyndi Lundeberg, director of marketing for Southern Hills Hospital. "Because of the experience, they had here today that would be really special."

Lundeberg says she encourages the public to ask questions to their physicians if you are ever nervous about the robots being used in your procedure.