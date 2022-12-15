School start time for CCSD high school students is up for discussion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students getting to sleep in, even on the weekdays? It might become a reality.

High school students in the Clark County School District may find relief in knowing they might get some extra time to sleep.

Time to sleep in? 😴

High School students may have some extra time to sleep in if the Nevada Department of Education Board decides to require later start times.

When do you think school should start? — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) December 15, 2022

On Thursday, the Nevada Department of Education Board is meeting to discuss the possible implementation of regulations to require later start time for high school students in Nevada.