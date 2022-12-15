Watch Now
School start time for CCSD high school students is up for discussion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students getting to sleep in, even on the weekdays? It might become a reality.

High school students in the Clark County School District may find relief in knowing they might get some extra time to sleep.

On Thursday, the Nevada Department of Education Board is meeting to discuss the possible implementation of regulations to require later start time for high school students in Nevada.

