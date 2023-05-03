Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy teacher honored with New Educator of the Year award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is honoring seven new teachers in the valley for their hard work and dedication.

Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy English Teacher, Jamie Sullivan, was surprised on Tuesday.

"It makes me feel wonderful, it makes me feel appreciated," said Sullivan.

Sullivan says for the last few years, she has been working for CCSD as a support staff member but knew her true calling was teaching, so she decided to enroll in UNLV's Pathway to Professionals program eventually becoming an English teacher at Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy.

Now, only a year later she's one of seven recipients to be awarded the New Educator of the Year Award.

"I put a lot of heart into it. I'm here an hour to two hours early every day. I stay late and I'm here on Saturdays. I make connections and relationships with every last one of my students," said Sullivan.

Sullivan says she doesn't know who nominated her, but her students were overjoyed to hear of her accomplishment.

"She works hard for her students and does everything that she can. She gives us awesome opportunities and great lessons in life. She's my number one," said student Miranda C.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says it's important for the district to recognize its employees.

"Challenges that we have in education is the lack of respect that we have for educators and the board giving me the space to provide that opportunity to celebrate our hardworking employees," said Dr. Jara.

All seven New Educator of the Year recipients will be invited to an evening of excellence award ceremony next week.