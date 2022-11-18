Report: Nevada graduation rate increased despite pandemic challenges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Education announced Thursday that the statewide graduation rate increased for the Class of 2022, despite challenges posed by the pandemic.

The graduation rate for the Class of 2022 rose to 81.7 percent. That is up from 81.3 percent the year before.

“I am proud of the Class of 2022 and all their hard work. These students have faced unprecedented challenges during their high school careers due to the pandemic. To see them rise above it all and graduate in higher numbers than in the previous year is so exciting,” said Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I commend the dedication and commitment of our students, teachers, families and our entire education system.”

Key takeaways from the Class of 2022 graduation data include:

The following information was provided by the Nevada Department of Education.

In 11 of Nevada’s 17 school districts as well as the State Public Charter School Authority (SPCSA), students graduated at a higher rate than the State average of 81.7 percent.

Eight of Nevada’s 17 school districts showed increases in graduation rates from the previous year, with Eureka School District showing the highest gain.

Other districts with year-to-year increases in graduation rates include Clark School District, Elko School District, Humboldt School District, Lander School District, Pershing School District, Washoe School District and White Pine School District.

Migrant students maintained one of the highest graduation rates of all student groups at 100 percent.

Four districts had 2022 graduation rates that exceeded 90.0 percent. They include:

Eureka School District at 100.0 percent

Pershing School District at 96.7 percent

Lincoln School District at 95.5 percent

Humboldt School District at 94.3 percent

The full list of graduation rates and class sizes for the Class of 2022, including comparisons to 2021 graduation rates, is as follows:



Entity 2022 2021 Class of 2022 Class Size Statewide 81.72 81.31 36,918 Carson City 83.43 85.71 519 Churchill 79.75 79.91 242 Clark 81.31 80.94 25,212 Douglas 84.07 84.53 452 Elko 80.43 79.70 690 Esmeralda N/A* 100 0 Eureka 100 73.33 22 Humboldt 94.34 94.23 212 Lander 85.53 66.67 76 Lincoln 95.52 96.43 67 Lyon 84.57 87.98 622 Mineral 65.71 88.89 34 Nye 80.66 83.09 424 Pershing 96.77 94.12 31 SPCSA 86.07 86.89 2,377 Storey 88.24 97.06 34 Washoe 84.36 82.48 4,667 White Pine 89.77 83.76 88

* Esmeralda School District did not have any students within the class of 2022.

Graduation Rate Comparison Between 2021 and 2022 Disaggregated by Student Race/Ethnicity

The graduation rate for students who identify as Hispanic/Latino increased 1.03 percentage points to 80.66 percent.

The graduation rate for students who identify as American Indian/Alaska Native decreased 3.04 percentage points to 69.13 percent.

The graduation rate for students who identify as Asian increased 0.28 percentage points to 93.11 percent.

The graduation rate for students who identify as Black/African American decreased 1.84 percentage points to 68.41 percent.

The graduation rate for students who identify with two or more races decreased 1.81 percentage points to 81.55 percent.

The graduation rate for students who identify as Pacific Islanders increased 0.60 percentage points to 84.25 percent.

The graduation rate for students who identify as White increased 1.08 percentage points to 86.07 percent.

Graduation Rate Comparison Between 2021 and 2022 Disaggregated by Student Special Populations

The graduation rate for students from families experiencing poverty increased 2.53 percentage points to 81.54 percent.

The graduation rate for students with disabilities increased 1.38 percentage points to 65.91 percent.

The graduation rate for students who are English Learners (EL) increased 1.41 percentage points to 72.55 percent.

The graduation rate for students who are experiencing transient housing (homeless) decreased 1.51 percentage points to 61.74 percent.

The graduation rate for students in Career and Technical Education (CTE) increased 0.58 percentage points to 92.30 percent.

The department also mentioned that the 2021-22 Graduation Rate Data will be populated on the Nevada Report Card.