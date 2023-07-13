Preschool registration now open for the City of Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Preschool registration for the upcoming school year is now open for the City of Henderson.

There are full day and half day options to choose from.

Both the ABC ETC. and Little Learners programs are held at Valley View Recreation Center and run with the Clark County School Dsitrict's 9-month calendar. The two programs are state-licensed according to the city's website.

Children of ages three to five years old can be registered and financial assistance is available for qualified families.

More information is available at the City of Henderson's website.