Nominate a Nevada teacher who could win a $1,500 Visa card and more

(KTNV) — Move 4 Less said they are recognizing teachers in Nevada for national Teacher Appreciation Week by giving a $1,500 Visa card and basket with various goodies to a teacher who receives the most nominations.

The company says to nominate your favorite teacher, participants can fill out a basic form and answer the question by April 27, "Why does this teacher make you smile?" The teacher who receives the most nominations will be the winner and will receive their prize during Teacher Appreciation Week.

"We understand the important role teachers play in educating our children and wanted to show our appreciation for their dedication and commitment," said Move 4 Less co-owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez. "The past couple of years have put even more stress on an already challenging job; but through it all, teachers have kept moving forward and doing it with a smile for their students. They are our heroes, and our teacher appreciation award is just a small way to honor them."

To nominate your favorite teacher, click here. Only one entry per person is allowed, according to the company's rules.