New funding in North Las Vegas schools is helping with teacher recruitment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A program worth over $200,000 will soon launch in two North Las Vegas schools.

The program aims at making teachers more equipped to handle students in an ever-changing digital world while zeroing in on the unique needs of North Las Vegas families, students and teachers.

Teachers at Sedway Middle School and Cheyenne High School will now have the option to continue professional development classes at no cost to them.

In partnership with the Nevada Association of School Administrators — also known as NASA — a pilot program called the Education Institute will debut this school year.

Dr. Jeffrey Geihs is the Executive Director of NASA, and he says the City of North Las Vegas approached them with an idea they had on how to shape up their schools.

The focus of the program looks at positive behavior management, social-emotional learning and family dynamics.

Council Member and Mayor ProTemp Scott Black says this program is an exciting time for North Las Vegas educators. The program allows teachers to continue educational credits up to 24 credits a school year, all while working. It also offers proper compensation that goes along with this caliber of schooling.

Anthony Nunez is the principal at Cheyenne High School. He says this program has been a blessing, which has resulted in teachers emailing him how great the program has been and how this was exactly what they needed to start the school year.

Nunez says the program has also been a great recruitment tool, especially for filling the high vacancies in his school.

He says out-of-state teachers he's been interviewing have all shown great interest in the program.