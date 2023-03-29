New bill could make college more affordable for DACA students in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, lawmakers heard a bill that could make college more affordable for DACA recipients.

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor, Justin Hiton, spoke with assemblyman Reuben D'Silva after he filed AB 226.

D'Silva said the bill would allow those students to receive in-state tuition rates if they live in Nevada for 12 months, like anyone else.

"What we really need is comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship in my strong opinion," D'Silva said. "But this is a fix now for several thousand folks who may be considering getting a college education in Nevada."

He hopes it will get passed by the democrat-controlled legislative body. If it passes, it would go into effect in July.