Nevada law update changes age requirement for CCSD kindergarten enrollment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District said an update happened to kindergarten enrollment age requirements. These changes are part of Assembly Bill 65 passed by lawmakers during Nevada’s 82nd Legislative Session.

Previously, students had to be 5 years of age by the first day of school to enroll in kindergarten. However, the Nevada law changed so that students have to be 5 years old before August 1, 2023 to enroll in the 2023-24 kindergarten school year.

The district says the first day of school is Aug. 7.

Despite this change, there are some exceptions.

"Families with students born between August 2, 2018, and August 7, 2018, have the option to enroll in kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year if they attended Pre-K," the district said.

Acceptable Pre-K programs include, CSD Pre-K / Typical Peer programs, homeschool Pre-K programs, private School or Day Care Pre-K programs, community-based Pre-K programs.

"Students must be 6 years of age by August 1, 2023, to enroll in first grade unless they have previously attended kindergarten," officials said. "Students who do not meet this age requirement will be required to wait until the beginning of the following school year following the child’s sixth birthday."

For the upcoming school year, the district said students will be admitted to kindergarten if the student is 5 years old and had not completed the grade. However, if the student has completed at least six weeks of kindergarten, they will be admitted into first grade.

Beginning July 1, 2024, under the new law, children are required to start school by the age of 6. Previously, families were able to have students start school by the age of 7.

CCSD said online registration is currently not open for the upcoming school year, but parents and guardians can begin their process here at register.ccsd.net.

For more information, visit ccsd.net.