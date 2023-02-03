Nevada Democrats propose $250M fund for 'significant' teacher, staff raises

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Democratic lawmakers in Nevada are proposing a new budget framework aimed to support "significant raises" for the state's educators and support staff.

They say education funding will already automatically increase by $2 billion over the next two years under legislation passed in 2019. On Friday, Senate and Assembly Democrats announced an additional budget proposal of $250 million to create a "matching fund" for raises.

"Although historic, we are not satisfied with the amount of K-12 education funding on Governor Lombardo's proposed budget," Assembly Speaker-elect Steve Yeager stated. "In this time of record revenues, we must do more...because there is no greater investment we can make than in Nevada's students."

Democrats say their proposal includes the following:

An additional $250 million allocated to public education to incentivize school districts to provide significant raises for educators and support staff

Funds that will serve as a matching program: If school districts allocate a portion of their budgets to raises, the state will match them up to a defined percentage.

In order to apply for matching funds, districts would be required to certify to the state the percentage of proposed employee raises, the total expected cost, and a financial commitment to cover the district’s share, Democratic leaders noted. They'll also require districts to submit "detailed reports" on compliance with the requirements to get the funding.

“Nevada schools are facing record numbers of teacher vacancies, and it must be our top priority to ensure we have a qualified teacher in every classroom,” Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro stated. “As education funding increases, we need to hold our school districts accountable to ensure that money is being appropriately spent to attract and retain qualified teachers in every corner of Nevada."

The Clark County Education Association, the union representing staff in the Clark County School District, came out in support of the proposal on Friday morning, calling it a "critical step forward."

The union says these proposed funds would equate to a 10% salary increase for all educators and support staff in the first year it's implemented, with an additional adjustment to account for inflation in the second year.