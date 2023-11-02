Nevada Assembly speaker calls for Dr. Jara to resign from Clark County School District superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager called for Dr. Jesus Jara to resign from his position as superintendent of CCSD.

Yeager says community leaders, parents, teachers and students no longer trust Dr. Jara can get the district back on track.

Yeager said in a post on X, "This moment in time cries out for a change in leadership to restore trust in CCSD, and bring new and fresh ideas to public education in Southern Nevada."

He continues saying Nevadans deserve nothing less and "should settle for nothing less."

School district leaders responded, saying, "Dr. Jara will remain in his position as superintendent as long as the Board of Trustees desires him to do so."

The statement said, in part, "No bullying, pressure, harassment, or coordination with the leadership if the Clark County Education Association will deter him from his job to educate our 300,000 students."