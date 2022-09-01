Moapa Valley community seek greater autonomy on school maintenance

MOAPA VALLEY, Nev. (KTNV) — Air conditioning breakdowns at schools across Moapa Valley north of Las Vegas have parents upset. They say hot classrooms don't make for an environment suited for learning.

"The past two days, it has been 'My room is hot!' and he seems to be focused on is the fact his room was hot."

That's the report parent Taylor Schumacher has heard from her kindergartener son about his classroom at Perkins Elementary School in Moapa. This is a problem that has also plagued Lyon Middle School in nearby Overton. Schumacher says parents in the area are frustrated with the slow response to broken air conditioners from the Clark County School District. Some asking why distance learning couldn't be done as repairs are being made.

"We have these Chromebooks, and we all have them. Why weren't we given the option? Why isn't the superintendent saying hey these school aren't keeping up with the heat of the valley,” Schumacher said.

CCSD in a statement told Channel 13 in part:

"As issues arise, District staff work to address facility equipment and operational issues as quickly as possible. When problems are encountered, staff monitor temperatures inside buildings according to established protocols to ensure student and staff safety."

"If teachers are hot and parents are calling us, the principal has to have enough authority or autonomy to make good judgements."

Kenneth Paul, a former principal of Lyon Middle School claims the distance from the district's central offices in Las Vegas can tie the hands of rural school administrators eager for answers. He points to an example of a site engineer waiting on parts to arrive from Las Vegas.

"I can't tell you how many times as a principal that I've said, go to the local hardware store, get what you need, and we will use regular school funds that we can use for that type of purchase.,” he said.

Paul says while the district is in charge of maintenance like a/c units at Moapa schools he suggests transferring control of some decisions and operations to rural schools, a change that could lead to faster results.

"I think it would be the thing that would help take care of the inefficiencies.,” he said.

Schumacher agrees with Paul.

"I think principals should be able to make decisions for their schools and I think parents should be able to give their input,” she said.

parents say while some repairs have been made to broken a/c units at schools in the Moapa Valley. Still, many plan to share their frustrations at the next school board meeting.