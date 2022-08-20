Las Vegas teacher brings back 'Giving Closet' to help students in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Making sure children in need get help at school. A teacher at a Las Vegas valley elementary school is restarting her efforts aimed at providing snacks and other necessities so students can focus on learning.

“I do have some non-perishables. I have some snacks. Things like apple sauce and granola bars.”

Kristan Nigro keeps a well-stocked closet in her classroom at Steve Schorr Elementary School. It contains more than just snacks.

“I keep toiletries such as shampoo and conditioner. I have toothbrushes and toothpaste,” she said.

She calls it her “giving closet” where any student at the school can discreetly go in and grab whatever they need for themselves or their families ranging from food to basic necessities like toilet paper and baby wipes.

“In the past I saw a need for this closet so bringing it back where I can assist the families just to kind of bridge that gap is going to be really helpful,” she said.

Nigro started the giving closet three years ago but had shut it down with the pandemic closing schools. She expects an even greater need than before.

“I do imagine that we’ll be serving a lot of families this year,” she said.

Nigro has been getting donations from the community. One parent at the school says her own experience compelled her to donate.

“I was in that position when I was younger to where I didn’t have enough sometimes as a kid, I went home a little bit hungry,” Holly Wilson, a parent said.

About three-fourths of all students across the Clark County School District are eligible for free or reduced lunch. Anna Binder, a CCSD parent says ideas like the giving closet can help make a difference.

“It could make or break students coming to school. We have a lot of children who don’t come to school because they don’t have clean clothing to wear,” she said.

Binder says a setup that allows students to discreetly gather the items, creating a welcoming environment for them.

“It saves children and families their pride in being able to just come in and kind of just grab something and go,” she said.

Nigro says the giving closet will be up and running in September and believes this is a way to have one less worry for families.

“For a time in the world where it hurts so much, we can do good in this world right?” she said.

If you’re interested in helping with the giving closet, people can donate online on GoFundme, DonorsChoose, or drop off items at the school office at:

Steve Schorr Elementary School

11420 Placid Street Las Vegas, NV 89183

Attention: Kristan Nigro