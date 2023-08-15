Foundation steps in to promise fix for Opportunity Scholarship students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of Nevada families are celebrating after an announcement that close to 400 Opportunity Scholarship students will get to return to school this year.

Florida-based AAA Scholarship Foundation has said it will use its reserves to help pay for the students to return to their private schools.

There had been uncertainty leading into the school year because of expiring funding sources at the state level, which meant the Opportunity Scholarship program's funding was cut in half to nearly $7 million this year.

The program exists to help low-income families pay for private school tuition. It allows scholarship brokers— six currently operating in Nevada — to sell state credits in exchange for donations.

The issue became heated this summer when Nevada Republicans — led by Gov. Joe Lombardo — accused Democrats of neglecting a need during this year's Legislative session.

Democrats fired back that the need wasn't communicated well and that they aren't fans of public monies used for private education.

Lombardo wanted to use federal COVID-19 relief money to bridge a $3.2 million scholarship gap. Still, the Democrat-controlled Interim Finance Committee closed the door on that idea during a 12-hour meeting last week.

At the time, many thought the students might be out of luck.

"It's been a rollercoaster for everyone involved," said Rep. Danielle Gallant, R-Clark County. "Particularly for these poor kids and their families, it's been difficult. I'm grateful that Gov. Lombardo has figured out a workaround."

Parents of the students in question will have to reapply for funding from AAA. Still, Rabbi Shea Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada and Desert Torah Academy says he's confident the remedy will work.

"Unfortunately, it seems that this was political," Harlig said. "Neither side wants to give an inch, but, fortunately for now, it seems we've averted a crisis, at least for this year."

Harlig said several dozen students at his school take advantage of the scholarships.

"AAA is willing to fund all returning students," Harlig said. "It's a relief. What's going to happen next year, we don't know."

During the finance committee meeting earlier this month, several democrats voiced concerns about what they described as a broken program, one that allows scholarship brokers to take more than what they might need for a particular school year, as long as they are first-in-line.

Changes to the program, however, can't come until the legislative session at the earliest, which is two years away.