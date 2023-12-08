UNLV cancels finals, gives students 'alternatives' for exams, winter commencement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following the deadly shooting at UNLV that left three people dead, students and faculty have been posing many questions about the state of final exams and winter commencement.

Students even took to starting several petitions online calling for the suspension of finals altogether.

In a letter to students and faculty on Friday morning, UNLV President Keith Whitfield addressed the plan to wrap up classes and provide grades for the semester. Something he noted in his letter as important for "numerous reasons," which included "the ability for students to continue to pursue their career goals, as well as the hard work so many of you have already put in this semester."

Whitfield announced that students will now have multiple options for how to proceed with finals but underlined that the exams would no longer be taking place on campus or in person.

Students will be able to choose between ending the semester with the grade they have based on work completed before Dec. 6. Additionally, some faculty may opt to offer an "optional online final exam or take-home project" before Dec. 18, allowing opportunities to improve grades. Those who choose to opt out of any optional assignments will be graded on work completed before Dec. 6 without penalty.

Whitfield also announced, in honor of students expressing their desire to come together after this tragedy, that Winter Commencement would proceed as planned for Dec. 19 and 20, 2023. There will be a commencement ceremony for undergraduates on Dec. 19 at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will also be a ceremony for master's and doctoral degree recipients on Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

"The milestone moment of commencement is the most special day on the university calendar, and it's in difficult times like these that we can and should celebrate our graduates’ academic dreams fulfilled," the letter noted.

For those unsure about gathering or coming back on campus, Whitfield also noted that graduates will be able to walk and participate fully during the May 2024 commencement ceremonies.

"We know that the trauma of this week’s tragedy impacts each one of us in different ways," he said. "We believe these decisions regarding finals and commencement provide flexibility for both students and faculty and offer the best path forward for our university."

Whitfield ended his letter, saying, "From the moment I arrived at UNLV, I saw in our people grit and determination. I have no doubt that, together, we will emerge from this tragedy stronger."