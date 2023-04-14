Educators can learn more about economics through UNLV's 8-week, $35 economics microcredential

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV's Center for Business and Economic research will start their next economics microcredential for Clark County School District teachers on April 15.

However, an official with UNLV said teachers are able to register until May 15 due to the nature of the class being online and asynchronous.

The economics microcredential comes after a a legislative pass in 2017 that requires teaching of economics in classrooms. CBER said they saw a need to, "help teachers teach economics in the classroom."

The class will be taught by a UNLV Lee Business School economics professor according to the college. The class is also said to meet once in person to provide further support of the materials and to learn specific activities.

The class is eight weeks long.

This class is targeted toward CCSD teachers, but it is also open to all educators who want to learn more about the subject. However, UNLV emphasizes that the course does not count toward a license in social studies.

"This was a great course to cover the basics [of economics]," said Machelle Rasmussen, a CCSD high school teacher who has taken the course. "I could see myself using this course content as a unit to introduce economics and then have a unit on personal finance. In the past, there has been a focus only on personal finance in the economics semester, so I really like the modules and resources presented here as a way to incorporate more economics."

UNLV says the cost is $35, and the course is recognized by the Nevada Department of Education and funded in part by a grant from the Engelstad Foundation.

