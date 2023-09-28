Doral Academy evacuates campus after teachers notice 'strong smell of gas'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Doral Academy Fire Mesa campus was evacuated on Thursday morning after teachers "noticed a strong smell of gas," according to an email sent to parents.
In the email, Rodney Saunders, the Executive Director of Doral Academy of Nevada, notified parents and families of students that Southwest Gas was notified immediately after teachers reported the smell. Southwest Gas officials advised that the entire campus be evacuated, prompting school officials to contact parents arriving at school and ensure everyone was off the campus.
Saunders says SWG officials have since inspected the building and deemed it safe for school personnel to return. School officials will be reaching out to parents with the next steps once the building is also deemed safe for students to return.
"We are actively working with SWG, and when it is safe for students to return to class, we will communicate the next steps with our families," Saunder said in a statement. "Students will be able to make up any missed school time through a contingency school day."
Read the full email sent to parents and families of Doral Academy students below.
This morning when school staff arrived at the Doral Academy Fire Mesa campus, they noticed a strong smell of gas. School administration promptly contacted Southwest Gas who recommended the immediate evacuation of the building. As the safety of our students, families and staff is our top priority, the school immediately contacted families who were in the process of arriving at school and ensured everyone was out of the campus safely. SWG has since inspected the building and has deemed it safe for school personnel to be on campus. We are actively working with SWG and when it is safe for students to return to class we will communicate next steps with our families. Students will be able to make up any missed school time through a contingency school day.
Rodney Saunders
Executive Director
Doral Academy of Nevada