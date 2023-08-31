Did your school make the cut? National report ranks several Nevada public schools in top 1,000

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new report has ranked several Nevada public schools among the best in the country.

The yearly report from US News and World Report ranks nearly 25,000 schools in the country from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For the 2023-2024 school year, the report ranked eight schools from Nevada in the top 1,000.

Four of those eight are CCSD schools, while one is a charter school. All of the schools are "magnet schools," or schools with specialized educational programs.

Here are the Nevada schools that made the cut:



The Davidson Academy of Nevada (Reno) Advanced Technologies Academy (Las Vegas) West Career and Technical Academy (Las Vegas) Veterans Tribute Career Technical Academy (Las Vegas) Academy of Art Careers and Technology (Reno) Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Sandy Ridge (Henderson) Coral Academy High School (Reno) Northwest Career and Technical Academy (Las Vegas)

Davidson Academy in Reno by far ranked the highest on the list, sitting at 4th in the report's national rankings and 1st in Nevada-specific rankings. The next highest-ranking Nevada school was Advances Technologies Academy, which ranked 2nd in Nevada but 84th nationally.

All schools listed have a graduation rate of 95% or higher, though enrollment numbers at each campus range from just above 100 students to more than 1,500 students.

Additionally, all schools earned College Readiness scores over 50, except for Coral Academy High School in Reno and Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas. The highest of those scores was Davidson Academy, which earned a perfect score of 100, while the next-highest was Advanced Technologies Academy with 84.3.

Want to find a Nevada public school that's right for you? Search with the Best High Schools in America database.