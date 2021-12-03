Coral Academy Tamarus campus named top elementary school in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Setting their students up for success. A valley elementary school has been recognized as the best in Nevada by U.S. News and World Report.

“If you want to go to college stomp your feet!”

The value of college being taught at an early age. These students at Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Tamarus are engaged and active. Principal Andrea Katotakis says she’s proud of her charter school.

“We have a wonderful school team. We have wonderful parent support and all of those definitely contribute to our recognition,” she said.

The recognition of being named the top elementary school in Nevada by U.S. News and World Report. Coral Academy scored the best in math and reading proficiency out of about 400 elementary schools in the state. All while serving a majority-minority student body. Many of the children come from underserved communities. Katotakis credits their success to a close relationship between students and teachers.

“They understand that with perseverance and hard work that they can continue to excel and that’s a big piece of our school,” she said.

This means allowing students to make mistakes and learning from them. Katotakis says giving kids confidence helps unleash their creativity and drive to learn.

“Just having the mindset of ‘You can do it’ and just providing them those challenges,” she said.

She also says the school offers accelerated classes for students who are exceeding standards and are ready to take the next step.

“It gives them access to things at their level and so they’re really able to push themselves and continue to achieve and move forward,” Katotakis said.

Moving forward to a promising and bright future for these kids.

For parents interested in enrolling their child, applications are already out for the lottery system to get their kids into the school. Information can be found here by creating an account.