Commissioners approve school district's plans for South Career and Technical Academy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans for the recently announced South Career and Technical Academy were approved by the Clark County Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

The proposed high school would be built on 19.7 acres at the southwest corner of Starr Avenue and La Cienega Street, according to Clark County School District's plans. The school building would be three stories, which will place the height at around 60 feet tall, and will include 68 classrooms alongside administrative offices and a gymnasium.

During Wednesday's meeting, the school district said the new Career Technical Academy would house around 18,000 students and help with overcrowding at surrounding schools, including Liberty High School and Coronado High School.

The district hopes to begin construction in the fall of 2024 and open the school to students in the fall of 2026.

Opposition to the proposal came in the form of residents in the surrounding area who posed concerns about traffic gridlocks during drop-off and pickup times. Commissioner Michael Naft echoed these sentiments, requesting a 90-day traffic study be conducted on the surrounding area, as well as "no parking" signs posted around the school's perimeter.