Clark County schools report increased graduation rates for 'second year in a row'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District reported an increase in valley graduation rates for the second year in a row on Thursday.

According to data from the Nevada Department of Education, the graduation rate for the Class of 2023 increased to 81.5%, with 21,675 students earning their diplomas. Those numbers are up slightly from last year's 81.3% for the Class of 2022.

“Student performance improves when systems of instruction align to research-based curriculum and support. With a focus on our students, our educators, administrators, and staff all contribute to improving results. I am proud of the performance reflected in these numbers,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “As we rebound, we remain committed to addressing pandemic-related impacts on our students so their futures are as bright as the generations before them. We will continue the implementation of systems that did not exist previously to ensure continued student progress and academic success.”

The district also reported year-over-year increases for historically underserved students, such as Black students, Special Education students, and English Language Learner student groups.

This year, Career and Technical Education students demonstrated a graduation rate of 96.46%.

Additionally, 5,960 CCSD students graduated with a College and Career Readiness Diploma in 2023, up from 4,194 graduates with the same diploma in the Class of 2019.

The district highlighted Mission High School in a press release, noting the school for its greatest year-over-year improvement from 61.11% graduation rate to 100%.

Over 20 other Clark County high schools were also highlighted for having graduation rates over 95% — seven of which had 100%. These schools include:

